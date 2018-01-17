Exceptional first half launches Charlotte Hornets past Washington Wizards

0:52 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford: What this team need now to win Pause

3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview

1:37 The perfect snow to build a snowman

2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

1:08 Charlotte Checkers shut fans out of Wednesday's AHL game, for their own safety

1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

0:47 Greenways blanketed in snow