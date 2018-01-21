Fearless predictions: Hornets better crown these Kings

Five fearless predictions for Monday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Sacramento Kings:
1. Zach Randolph will out-old school Dwight Howard
Sacramento’s Randolph and Charlotte’s Howard are throwback low-post scorers. Randolph lacks Howard’s athleticism, but makes up for that with terrific post moves.
2. Kemba Walker will school the young Fox
De’Aaron Fox, who played point guard with Hornets rookie Malik Monk at Kentucky, has a long way to go to call Walker a peer at the position.
3. Hornets owe themselves one
To quote coach Steve Clifford, the Hornets “absolutely butchered” the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. Yup. That needs to demand the players’ attention.
4. Cauley-Stein offers the Kings hope
If Randolph defines old school, then Willie Cauley-Stein’s wide skill set for a center is where the NBA is headed.
5. Hornets 112, Kings 100
This one should not be close (not that that is a given against any opponent this season for the Hornets).
Kings at Hornets
Where:
Spectrum Center
When:
Monday, 7 p.m.
TV/Radio:
Fox Sports Southeast /WFNZ 610-AM
