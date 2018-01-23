OBSERVER EXCLUSIVE: Hornets’ Michael Jordan on Kemba Walker trade reports, team's struggles

More Videos 1:36 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum speaks about Kemba Walker's value to team Pause 1:09 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 3:04 Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club 0:44 Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 1:41 911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western 0:47 Here's Sun Valley’s game-winning shot against Weddington Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker addresses ESPN report that the team has made him available in trade discussions. Walker talks about how he feels about Charlotte, a city where he is building a new home, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Charlotte Hornets’ Kemba Walker addresses ESPN report that the team has made him available in trade discussions. Walker talks about how he feels about Charlotte, a city where he is building a new home, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Rick Bonnell rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

