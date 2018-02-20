5 viable candidates for Charlotte Hornets GM job after Rich Cho is fired

Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak might be the front runner to lead the Charlotte Hornets’ front office, but that doesn’t mean he’s the only option.
Kupchak, 63, was let go by the Lakers in 2017, after a 17-year run overseeing the Lakers’ storied basketball operation. He, like Hornets owner Michael Jordan and assistant general manager Buzz Peterson, is a former North Carolina player.
Curtis Polk, second only to Jordan in authority over the Hornets, told the Observer Tuesday that the team would likely interview four to six candidates. Ideally, a new general manager, to replace the fired Rich Cho, would happen by the end of the season, but could drag on if strong candidates aren’t available until after their teams’ seasons end.
Peterson will oversee the basketball operation on an interim basis. He is not considered a candidate for the GM job.
Some other viable candidates:
Jeff Bower, Detroit Pistons general manager: He had that role with the original Hornets before and after that franchise move from Charlotte to Detroit. Bower is second in authority in Detroit, with coach-president Stan Van Gundy having final say over basketball decisions.
Danny Ferry, New Orleans Pelicans advisor: The former Duke star ran basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. Ferry left the Hawks in 2015 after a controversy about language in a scouting report referring to fellow former Duke player Luol Deng.
David Griffin, former Cavaliers general manager: Presided over the Cavs team that won the 2016 championship. Couldn’t work out a new contract with team owner Dan Gilbert.
Gersson Rosas, Houston Rockets executive: Works with Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. The Rockets have assembled the team that through the All-Star break, has the best record in the NBA at 44-13.
