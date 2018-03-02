Steph Curry calls self ‘idiot’ after shattering glass in hotel. Here’s how he did it.

Social media commentators urged NBA star Stephen Curry to stick with his night job after he shattered glass with his golf swing in a hotel room.
Curry posted a picture of the shattered glass table on Instagram on Thursday afternoon. He included the hashtag “idiot” and this remark: “when you feel like you’re on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room.” He followed the comment with three grinning emojis.
Fans took his post in the same jovial spirit.
“Thank god u shoot better than you swing,” cracked someone named waster96.
“#ThereGoesYourDeposit,” wrote melaninjoy80.
Curry’s post had drawn 595,432 likes by 11:45 p.m. Thursday. He has 19.4 million Instagram followers.
Curry had his clubs in the hotel room because he and Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala plan to golf at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The Masters is played at Augusta each April.
Last summer, Curry played in the Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, Calif., according to the Chronicle. He finished at 8-over, tying for 148th ahead of three pros and one amateur.
The former Davidson College star also has played in the pro-am at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.
