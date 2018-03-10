Charlotte Hornets hold off determined Phoenix Suns, end five-game losing streak

Beating the Phoenix Suns these days is no feat, but at this point any victory looks appetizing to the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets broke a five-game losing streak Saturday, topping a depleted Suns team 122-115 at Spectrum Center. The Suns were missing three core players in Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and T.J. Warren, all out with various injuries.
The Hornets led by as many as 22 points, but the Suns made a run in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to two. Nic Batum banked in a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to spread the lead to five. Dwight Howard made two free throws after that to secure the victory.
Howard finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Batum had 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Former Hornet Troy Daniels scored 17 for the Suns, who had seven players score in double figures.
Three who mattered
Batum: He took advantage of mismatches against the Suns’ depleted group of guards.
Howard: Another 20-10 game in points and rebounds.
Marvin Williams: The best he’s shot from 3-point range in a while.
Observations
▪ The Hornets again lost backup center Cody Zeller to soreness in his left knee, the one that was operated on earlier this season to repair a meniscus. The doctor who did the surgery prepared Zeller for the possibility he’d have some ongoing symptoms the rest of this season.
▪ The Hornets returned guard Marcus Paige, playing on a two-way contract this season, to the G-League Greensboro Swarm. It’s possible Paige will be up and down between Greensboro and Charlotte the rest of the season.
▪ The Hornets made it official Friday that point guard Michael Carter-Williams will miss the rest of the season. Carter-Williams will have surgery on his left shoulder, after injuring it in Toronto Sunday.
▪ Saturday’s promotional giveaway was a Steve Smith bobblehead, honoring the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver.
Worth mentioning
▪ Small indication how the rotation will change with the Hornets out of playoff contention: Rookie Dwayne Bacon played eight minutes in the first half Saturday.
▪ This was the last of a three-game homestand for the Hornets. They play only five more games this season at Spectrum Center.
▪ Williams had to leave the game late, with a cut above his left eye.
Report card
A OFFENSE: All five starters shot 50 percent or better through the first three quarters.
C- DEFENSE: The Suns got a load of open looks from 3-point range.
C COACHING: This sure got dicey, considering how depleted the Suns were.
Hornets 122, Suns 115
PHOENIX (115)—Daniels 6-15 0-0 17, Bender 4-8 5-6 16, Chandler 3-3 1-2 7, Payton 7-13 0-0 14, Harrison 6-10 1-3 14, Dudley 3-5 1-2 10, Chriss 3-8 0-0 7, Len 0-2 3-4 3, Ulis 5-11 0-0 11, Reed 5-8 2-2 16. Totals 42-83 13-19 115.
CHARLOTTE (122)—Kidd-Gilchrist 4-7 0-0 8, M.Williams 5-10 3-3 16, Howard 10-15 10-15 30, Walker 4-14 1-2 11, Batum 11-18 3-3 29, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Kaminsky 5-10 4-4 16, Monk 2-5 0-0 4, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Lamb 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 44-87 21-27 122.
Phoenix
25
26
21
43
—
115
Charlotte
32
27
35
28
—
122
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 18-32 (Daniels 5-10, Reed 4-4, Dudley 3-5, Bender 3-6, Harrison 1-1, Ulis 1-2, Chriss 1-3, Payton 0-1), Charlotte 13-32 (Batum 4-5, M.Williams 3-8, Kaminsky 2-3, Lamb 2-5, Walker 2-8, Monk 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 35 (Chriss, Reed 6), Charlotte 41 (Howard, Batum 12). Assists—Phoenix 27 (Ulis 10), Charlotte 24 (Walker, Batum 7). Total Fouls—Phoenix 25, Charlotte 18. A—19,336 (19,077).
