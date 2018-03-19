NBA star Stephen Curry to make Charlotte area boy’s dream come true

A 7-year-old Charlotte area boy who suffers from a rare disorder is flying to San Francisco with his family on Tuesday to meet his hero, NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Jonathan Page and his family are making the trip thanks to the nonprofit Dream on 3 organization, which make dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities or life-altering conditions.
Jonathan idolizes Curry, who starred at Davidson College before turning pro. They will visit an amusement park and other attractions throughout the week and meet Curry on Friday before attending that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Bay Area Fox TV affiliate KTVU reported.
7-year-old Jonathan Page with rare disorder gets to meet @warriors point guard @StephenCurry30 thanks to the @Dream_On_3 foundation https://t.co/Nh8D63GCDd— KTVU (@KTVU) March 19, 2018
Jonathan was diagnosed at age 2 with methylmalonic acidemia, which makes him dependent on a wheelchair because of a loss of motor skills, according to the station.
Sunday Fun Day!! Dream Kid Jonathan you’re going to meet @StephenCurry30!! #goldenstatewarriors #GoWarriors #stephcurry #Charlotte #dreamgranting #sportscharity pic.twitter.com/TX2m8K5IoC— Dream On 3 (@Dream_On_3) March 18, 2018
Family, friends, classmates, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies held a send-off party for Jonathan on Monday at Hemby Bridge Elementary School in Union County, Charlotte TV station WCNC reported.
#CarolinaFireDepartment gave Jonathan a VIP ride as part of his surprise dream sendoff.
Lights✔️— Dream On 3 (@Dream_On_3) March 19, 2018
Sirens✔️
Dream Kid Jonathan✔️#CarolinaFireDepartment gave Jonathan a VIP ride to part 2️⃣ of his surprise Dream Sendoff! #dreamgranting #sportscharity #basketball #goldenstatewarriors #firetruck #Charlotte #charlottenc #dreamscometrue pic.twitter.com/CmI8jw0Awd
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Jonathan’s mother, Loree, told WCNC. “I think we’re ready. Anxiety, of course, has taken over, but I think we're ready.”
