Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, his head covered by a towel, laughs with teammates during a game Feb. 26. On Friday he will meet with a Union County boy who has a rare, serious disorder. Kathy Willens AP
NBA star Stephen Curry to make Charlotte area boy’s dream come true

By Joe Marusak

March 19, 2018 09:30 PM

A 7-year-old Charlotte area boy who suffers from a rare disorder is flying to San Francisco with his family on Tuesday to meet his hero, NBA superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Jonathan Page and his family are making the trip thanks to the nonprofit Dream on 3 organization, which make dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities or life-altering conditions.

Jonathan idolizes Curry, who starred at Davidson College before turning pro. They will visit an amusement park and other attractions throughout the week and meet Curry on Friday before attending that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Bay Area Fox TV affiliate KTVU reported.

Jonathan was diagnosed at age 2 with methylmalonic acidemia, which makes him dependent on a wheelchair because of a loss of motor skills, according to the station.

Family, friends, classmates, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies held a send-off party for Jonathan on Monday at Hemby Bridge Elementary School in Union County, Charlotte TV station WCNC reported.

#CarolinaFireDepartment gave Jonathan a VIP ride as part of his surprise dream sendoff.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Jonathan’s mother, Loree, told WCNC. “I think we’re ready. Anxiety, of course, has taken over, but I think we're ready.”

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

