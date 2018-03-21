Hornets’ Dwight Howard leads big rally with a feat NBA hasn’t seen since 2010

Dwight Howard obliterated the Charlotte Hornets’ single-game record for rebounding Wednesday, and in doing so led his team to a huge comeback victory.
Howard finished with a career-high 30 rebounds – breaking the Charlotte NBA record by five – in a 111-105 road victory over the Brookly Nets. Howard finished with 32 points and 30 boards. The Hornets recovered from a 23-point deficit for this victory.
Howard had the NBA’s first game with at least 30 points and 30 rebounds since Kevin Love, then with Minnesota, had 31 points and 31 rebounds against the New York Knicks on Nov. 12, 2010.
Congrats to @DwightHoward the new Mr. 30/30. Hell of a night!!!— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 22, 2018
Never miss a local story.
It was the 132nd time in NBA history the feat has been accomplished. Wilt Chamberlain did it 103 times.
Appropriately, Howard grabbed a rebound to close out this game in the final seconds, then hitting two free throws. Point guard Kemba Walker (24 points, six assists and five rebounds) put the Hornets ahead with about 24 seconds left, on a spinning drive for a layup and a resulting free throw.
The previous Charlotte single-game rebounding record was held by Emeka Okafor, the first draft pick of the then-Charlotte Bobcats. Okafor had 25 rebounds in an overtime game in the 2006-07 season against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Howard, in his 14th NBA season, came to the Hornets in June in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He has a long relationship with coach Steve Clifford, who was an assistant when Howard played previously for the Orlando Magic and Lakers. There was nothing about Howard’s prolific night that surprised Clifford.
“Actually, not by the numbers, but I’ve seen him do that when he was younger weekly, (even) nightly,” Clifford said on the Hornets’ post-game telecast. “I’ve seen him amazingly dominate games.”
Late in the game, Howard – a future Hall of Famer – turned to Nets forward Quincy Acy and asked him not to mess with history.
“When I had 29 (rebounds) I told Acy, ‘Man, I’m not selfish, but if I get a chance to get a rebound, please don’t foul me.’” Howard said on television. “I got it. I’m thankful.”
The Hornets completed a five-game road trip. They play the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center Thursday night.
Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell
HORNETS 111, NETS 105
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
20:58
2-5
5-6
4
0
1
9
Williams
22:08
0-6
0-0
2
1
1
0
Howard
34:02
10-17
12-21
30
1
3
32
Lamb
32:29
8-13
0-0
7
2
4
17
Walker
37:29
6-25
11-11
5
6
1
24
Bacon
27:50
3-7
0-0
6
0
1
6
Kaminsky
25:51
4-10
3-3
4
3
4
11
Monk
16:53
1-7
2-2
3
5
0
5
Hernangomez
13:58
1-3
3-4
7
0
1
5
Graham
8:20
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Totals
240:00
36-94
36-47
68
18
16
111
Percentages: FG .383, FT .766. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Lamb 1-2, Monk 1-4, Walker 1-5, Kaminsky 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 13 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Kidd-Gilchrist, Lamb). Turnovers: 13 (Howard 6, Bacon 2, Lamb 2, Monk 2, Kaminsky). Steals: 3 (Walker 2, Williams). Technical Fouls: coach Steve Clifford, 8:00 second; Howard, 10:48 third.
Brooklyn
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Carroll
29:23
4-14
2-6
6
1
4
11
Hollis-Jefferson
30:53
5-13
3-4
5
3
6
13
Allen
25:36
3-4
0-0
9
0
6
6
Crabbe
28:32
3-8
1-1
5
2
5
9
Russell
28:17
7-17
3-4
4
5
2
19
LeVert
26:50
6-15
0-1
5
4
5
14
Dinwiddie
24:10
4-7
3-3
2
2
2
13
Harris
23:55
4-9
2-2
6
3
1
11
Acy
22:24
3-6
0-0
4
2
5
9
Totals
240:00
39-93
14-21
46
22
36
105
Percentages: FG .419, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Acy 3-6, Dinwiddie 2-4, LeVert 2-4, Crabbe 2-5, Russell 2-5, Harris 1-4, Carroll 1-8, Allen 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 11 (Allen 4, Acy 2, Crabbe 2, Harris, Hollis-Jefferson, Russell). Turnovers: 12 (Hollis-Jefferson 3, Allen 2, Russell 2, Acy, Carroll, Crabbe, Dinwiddie, LeVert). Steals: 6 (Hollis-Jefferson 3, Harris 2, LeVert).
Charlotte
22
21
32
36
—
111
Brooklyn
34
28
25
18
—
105
Att.—10,231 (17,732). T—2:25.
Officials—Gary Zielinski, Lauren Holtkamp, Bill Spooner
Comments