Charlotte’s greatest NBA star? Here’s how this player puts an end to the debate.

“Overpaid.”

Kemba Walker brought that up Thursday night, after scoring 46 points in 28 minutes. He recalled how some vocal fans in 2015 thought the Charlotte Hornets blew it by agreeing to pay Walker $48 million over four seasons.

It’s the spring of 2018 and Walker has one season left on that contract. If he’s not the most underpaid player in the NBA, he’s in a small circle. Some point guards of comparable productivity make 2 ½ times his $12 million salary.

Walker isn’t bitter about his paycheck, and he’ll certainly be at market value when he hits free agency in the summer of 2019. But know this: There’s been no bigger bargain in the history of the NBA in Charlotte.

I now think Walker is the greatest player in Charlotte NBA history. I would not have said that with conviction at the start of this season. But as bad as the Hornets have been, Walker’s resume has only grown.

Sometime in the next handful of games, Walker is going to pass Dell Curry (9,839 points) as the Hornets’ all-time scorer. That’s a function of longevity and talent, but it also reflects the growth Walker has experienced in his seven NBA seasons.

Walker hit 10 3-pointers Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies without playing in the fourth quarter. That was three 3s short of tying the NBA record, held by Golden State All-Star guard Stephen Curry. Walker never shot better than 33 percent from 3-point range in any of his first four seasons. That he is now so dangerous from outside the 3-point arc shows he recognizes weaknesses and corrects them. That’s greatness.

Measuring “greatness” is in part about definitions. I still don’t believe Walker is the greatest NBA player to wear a Charlotte uniform. Keep in mind Alonzo Mourning, the Hornets’ second overall pick in the 1992 draft, is already in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. But the vast majority of Mourning’s NBA resume was with the Miami Heat.

Walker was the then-Bobcats’ ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft. It seems crazy now that the front office saw forward Bismack Biyombo (the 7th overall pick) as a higher priority that June. However, Hornets owner Michael Jordan saw Walker’s competitive zeal in leading Connecticut to the national championship as resembling his own.

That was an accurate projection. New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says Walker’s competitive streak is right up there with former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant’s.

The competition

If you asked me the contenders for greatest Charlotte NBA player, it would be some order of the following: Glen Rice, Mourning, Larry Johnson, Curry, Muggsy Bogues, Gerald Wallace and Walker. There are some others who had significant impact – Anthony Mason, Eddie Jones and now Dwight Howard – but I’m not sure they were around here long enough to fit in that group.

The Mourning-Johnson-Curry-Bogues group was a romantic period in the early years of the franchise, but it blew up too soon over paying Mourning and Johnson’s back troubles. Wallace was just about the only thing that made those early Bobcats teams entertaining.

But, to me, saying Walker is the greatest Hornet is about comparing his resume to Rice’s.

The circumstances were very different. Rice arrived from the Heat in 1995 in the trade that sent Mourning to Miami. He was here three seasons before being traded to the Lakers (acquiring Jones and Elden Campbell).

Rice was a finished product when he arrived. In his three seasons, he averaged 23.5 points (comparable to Walker’s best scoring seasons so far) and shot an amazing 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Like Walker, Rice was named to two All-Star Game rosters in his time as a Hornet (he was the MVP of the 1997 All-Star Game in Cleveland).

The comparison

Before this season, I would have given Rice the slight edge over Walker. The difference – and this is admittedly a judgment call – is Rice was the best player on two teams that won 50 or more games, one of which won a playoff round in 1998.

Walker still hasn’t been on a 50-win team or won a playoff round. But here is why I now give Walker the nod: He doesn’t just produce, he persists and improves. And he leads.

Rice was a follower.There’s nothing wrong with that, but the personality of those teams was more defined by Anthony Mason’s toughness or Vlade Divac’s unselfishness.

Walker is that much more than a sum of statistics, even in these struggling times.

“He’s a great presence in the locker room, because of his work, because of his commitment to the game (and) to the team,” coach Steve Clifford said. “Every year it gets better and better.”

I asked Walker Thursday if he could have imagined making 10 3s in a single game. He laughed at how preposterous that would have seemed just a couple of years ago.

He’s a gem. He’s the best this town has seen.