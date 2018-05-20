Jay Triano to be Charlotte Hornets assistant, source confirms

Jay Triano, a former NBA head coach with the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns, will join James Borrego’s staff with the Charlotte Hornets, a league source confirmed.
Triano interviewed last week for the job, after being informed a couple of weeks ago he would not get the Suns’ opening after he served as that team’s interim coach most of last season. ESPN first reported early Sunday evening that Triano took the Hornets job.
It’s common practice in the NBA for first-time head coaches such as Borrego to have at least one former head coach on the staff. Triano, a Canadian who grew up in Niagara Falls, coached the Raptors from 2008 through 2011, after getting into the NBA as a Raptors assistant in 2002. He coached the Suns for 79 games last season after that franchise fired Earl Watson.
Triano, 59, has also served as Canadian men’s national team coach. He played professionally in Mexico and Turkey, and played on Canada’s national team in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.
The Hornets hired former San Antonio Spurs assistant Borrego this month to replace Steve Clifford, after new general manager Mitch Kupchak interviewed about 10 candidates for the job.
