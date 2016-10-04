Carolina Panthers tough start, Cam’s concussion making headlines across the NFL

The Carolina Panthers’ drubbing in Atlanta and Cam Newton’s goal line concussion is reverberating across NFL commentary land. A sampling......
Greg Bedard, Sports Illustrated
Carolina GM Dave Gettleman is on the spot: With the Panthers off to a 1–3 start, Gettleman will be taking a lot of heat for thinking his secondary would be just fine after the surprise off-season release of top corner Josh Norman. That unit has given up a plethora of big plays, especially in Week 1’s loss to the Broncos and Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Carolina has to improve a lot for this not to be viewed as one of Gettleman’s few mistakes, and possibly his biggest. And the Panthers may enter their next game without Cam Newton, who entered the concussion protocol after taking a high hit in Atlanta, so the defense will need to do more.
Steve Reed, Associated Press
Panthers reeling at 1-3; Newton dealing with concussion
The Carolina Panthers are 1-3, their MVP quarterback has a concussion and their young secondary just allowed Matt Ryan to throw for 503 yards and four touchdowns. Yep, the NFC’s best team last season is reeling. The Panthers are 1-3 for the fourth time in six seasons under coach Ron Rivera, but the two-time NFL Coach of the Year said this one feels different. “I think we should be better than we are,” Rivera said Monday. .... Even before the (concusion), Newton wasn’t playing particularly smart. Newton has eight combined touchdowns and six turnovers so far this season. At this point last season, Newton had nine combined TDs and three turnovers – and the Panthers were on their way to a 14-0 start and a trip to the Super Bowl. His QB rating (80.2) is at a career low and he’s only completing 57.9 percent of his passes. The offensive line, which was missing left tackle Michael Oher (concussion) on Sunday, has allowed 13 sacks against Newton, considered to be one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the league.
Peter King, Sports Illustrated
Julio Jones’ 12-catch, 300-yard game against the Panthers on Sunday was 2 catches and 112 yards more than he had the first three weeks combined..... Atlanta’s a steamroller right now, with 35, 45 and 48 points in its past three games, respectively. Matt Ryan to Jones is the envy of the league. Ryan threw for 503 yards and Jones caught for 300, the first time ever a that quarterback/receiver pair has gone for 500/300. In his best play Sunday, Jones ran a short crossing route against Carolina cornerback Bene Benwikere, caught a short toss from Ryan, ran away from Benwikere and turned upfield, beating the safety and leaving others in his wake. He just outran them all, for 75 yards and a shockingly easy touchdown. Jones is so tall, and you don’t think a 6'3" guy would have his acceleration. But he runs away from fast corners.
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press
Overreactions: Panthers headed for a first-to-worst season
Look out, Browns. The Panthers will challenge for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.
Cam Newton has a concussion, the secondary is awful and the defending NFC champions are 1-3. They’ve already lost more games than in 2015 when they were 17-2.
They must be finished. Right? Take it easy. The season is only one-quarter over and Derek Anderson is a solid backup. The Falcons (3-1) are playing well, but their defense is suspect so the NFC South isn’t out of reach. Carolina hosts Tampa Bay (1-3) next Monday night and visits New Orleans (1-3) the following week, so they could be even by their bye week.
