With Cam Newton sidelined by concussion, Panthers ready to roll behind Derek Anderson

Wednesday was a different sort of practice for the Panthers.
With an extra day to prepare for Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay, a number of starters were given the day off and practice ended about an hour earlier than usual.
But the most peculiar part of it was the absence of starting quarterback and reigning league MVP Cam Newton.
Newton has missed only a handful of practices during his six-year career. He stayed for most of a Christmas Eve practice last season before bolting for the birth of his son, Chosen.
But Newton was not on the practice fields Wednesday, three days after he was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
His status for the Buccaneers game remains in question.
Backup quarterback Derek Anderson and third-stringer Joe Webb ran the offense in Newton’s absence.
“It was a little different because we’re always used to seeing him. But we know we’ve got to keep pushing, we’ve got to keep going,” Webb said. “Coach (Ron) Rivera always says, ‘Next man up.’ So we’ve got to take that and run with it.”
Rivera did not meet with the media Wednesday, so there were no official updates on Newton and left tackle Michael Oher, who missed Sunday’s loss at Atlanta while dealing with post-concussion symptoms.
Like Rivera, Anderson will address the media Thursday.
‘In good spirits’
Newton must pass a series of neuropsychological exams before he can resume practicing following his first documented concussion as a pro, and must be cleared by the team physician and an independent neurologist before he can play again.
Newton was injured early in the fourth quarter at Atlanta on a 2-point conversion run when rookie linebacker Deion Jones drilled him when Newton slowed down before reaching the goal line.
Webb said he talked with Newton on Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium, and he seemed to be in a good mood.
“He wasn’t down or nothing like that,” Webb said. “He was in real good spirits.”
But Newton’s offensive teammates all repeated Rivera’s “next man up” mantra and expressed their faith in Anderson. The 11-year veteran has made only two starts in six seasons with Carolina: He beat Tampa Bay twice in 2014 when Newton was sidelined with injuries.
“Me and D.A. were just joking the other day how ironic it is he’s always playing against Tampa Bay whenever Cam gets injured or something,” Webb said. “Just going to go out there and have fun.”
A poor start
If Anderson starts Monday night, he’ll be tasked with turning around a Panthers’ season that has suddenly turned south.
Sunday’s 48-33 loss to the Falcons dropped the Panthers to 1-3 and gave them two more losses than they had all of last season.
Of the seven teams that have gone 15-1 or better, none has started as poorly as the Panthers the following season.
Since the NFL went to the current, 12-team playoff format in 1990, 27 teams that were 1-3 or 0-4 through four games made the playoffs. But only one reached the Super Bowl – the 2001 Patriots, who won it.
The Panthers are missing their quarterback, left tackle and top running back. Jonathan Stewart has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but worked out on the side Wednesday.
But players say they’re confident they can bounce back, regardless of who’s behind center.
“It’s obviously not the start we were hoping for at the beginning of the year,” offensive tackle Mike Remmers said. “But we’re here right now, so what are we going to do it about it? We’re going to focus on this week and do whatever we can to get the win this week.”
Trying ‘everything’
Webb says he has “no idea” whether Newton will be cleared for Monday’s game, but is certain Newton “is trying to do everything he can to get back.”
But no amount of lobbying should make a difference to the independent neurologist if Newton’s brain function has not returned to normal.
If that’s the case, Webb and other players Wednesday say they’re ready to roll with Anderson.
“He has his own personality, too,” Webb said. “He has a lot of experience in this game. He’s been in the league for 10-plus years. So he knows how it goes.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
