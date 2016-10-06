Panthers QB Cam Newton (concussion) looks unlikely for Monday vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton missed his second consecutive practice Thursday with post-concussion symptoms, and it’s looking more and more likely the reigning league MVP will miss Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay.
The NFL’s concussion protocol involves a gradual return-to-play process in which a player must increase his activity level without regressing on his neurocognitive tests.
And with only two light practices left before Monday’s NFC South game against Tampa Bay, Newton is running out of time to advance through the stages.
With Newton sidelined, backup quarterback Derek Anderson is preparing to make his third start – all against Tampa Bay – in his six seasons in Charlotte. Anderson was 2-0 against the Bucs in 2014 when Newton was injured.
Left tackle Michael Oher also remains in the concussion protocol and is not expected to be in the lineup against the Bucs.
Others missing Wednesday’s practice were cornerback James Bradberry (turf toe), running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), defensive end Charles Johnson (quad) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (high ankle sprain).
