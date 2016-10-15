Fearless predictions: Drew Brees will pass for a big, big number

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game at New Orleans:
1. Drew Brees will pass for 400 yards.
That’s a big number, and one Brees has never reached against the Panthers. He has come close, with four games of at least 350 yards and a high of 396 vs. Carolina. And Sunday he’ll be taking aim at a cornerback group that includes two rookies (Daryl Worley and Zack Sanchez) and a veteran known more as a special teams player (Teddy Williams). Brees will pass Peyton Manning for the most 400-yard games in NFL history.
2. Jonathan Stewart will get a lot of touches early.
Stewart has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. There will be no easing back into action for Stewart, as Mike Shula will try to play ball-control to keep Brees and the Saints’ offense on the sideline. Stewart will get 12 to 15 carries in the first half before the Panthers are forced to throw nearly every down while trailing. And playing catch-up has been a bad recipe for the Panthers.
3. There will be Panthers penalties.
And probably dumb ones, because that’s what this team has done. Officials have thrown more flags at the Panthers than any team other than Oakland, which has historically ranked among the league’s most-penalized teams. The last time the Panthers played in a dome, left tackle Mike Remmers was whistled for three penalties in a four-play stretch at Atlanta.
4. Cam Newton will throw for 300 yards.
After missing a game while in the concussion protocol, Newton will torch the Saints’ secondary like everyone else has. The only quarterback not to go for 300 yards against New Orleans was Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who had 240 in a 45-32 victory. Newton will get decent protection, find Ted Ginn Jr. for a long score and throw to Kelvin Benjamin early and often.
5. A key turnover will turn the game.
Seemingly overnight the Panthers have gone from the league’s best takeaway team (remember Thieves Ave.?) to one of the worst. Carolina lost the turnover battle 4-0 in the Monday night loss to Tampa Bay. And while it won’t be that lopsided at the Superdome, a critical giveaway will haunt the Panthers. New Orleans has won and lost games this season by an average 35-34 score. Chalk another one up in the win column. Saints 35, Panthers 34.
Panthers at Saints
Where:
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
When:
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Watch:
FOX
Comments