Panthers QB Cam Newton on hit that left him concussed: ‘I knew I was messed up’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talked for the first time about the concussion he sustained in Atlanta on Oct. 2, saying the way he felt was very different from his condition after at least four shots to the head in the season opener against Denver.
Newton said he never saw the hit from the Atlanta Falcons’ Deion Jones coming.
“I felt like I got sucker-punched,” Newton said, adding that he was trying to brace but that the hit came before he could.
The hit, which came on a successful two-point conversion run, forced Newton to sit out the Oct. 10 game against Tampa Bay while in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
“I didn’t even know if I scored,” he said. “That’s when I knew I was messed up.”
Newton took the blame for the shot, saying it was preventable.
“I was like, ‘just run through the damn end zone, Cam. ...’” Newton said.
Newton said he wanted to use his experience to bring awareness to concussions in youth leagues.
“I ain’t never had that feeling,” he said. “I don’t want it to happen to me or nobody else.”
More to come.
