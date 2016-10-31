Ron Rivera: ‘Cam is correct. I support him 100 percent.’

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has doubled down on his quarterback’s comments.
Cam Newton ranted a bit after a 30-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals about a no-call on a below-the-knees hit from defensive tackle Calais Campbell. The quarterback’s leg bent backwards on the play -- he said postgame that “he could’ve torn his ACL” and “that was the breaking point.”
“It’s really taking the fun out of the game for me,” he said. “At times I don’t even feel safe. And enough is enough. I plan on talking to Commissioner (Roger) Goodell about this. And I don’t know what I have to do.”
“I don’t think there’s a person that can go through what I go through and still keep their heads,” he said. “Hits to the head, that’s one thing. But when you’re not protected in the pocket, that’s another thing.
“The story of my life ever since I came in is, ‘Oh, oh, well, we missed that one. I’m sorry. I’ll try to get it.’ That’s bullcrap. As a player in this league, if we do something stupid we get fined. If you do something derogatory to somebody else, we get fined. I just can’t keep accepting, ‘Oh, we missed that one.’ Or ‘I apologize for doing that.’ Or ‘I didn’t see it.’ That’s horsecrap.”
On Monday, Rivera agreed.
“Cam is correct,” he said. “I support him 100 percent in this.
“...I was disappointed it wasn't called. ... But I get the benefit of looking up at the screen and seeing it on replay. It confirmed what I thought. It's difficult. You'd like to see those calls made. I'd love to see our quarterback get those calls.”
The head coach said that he thinks Newton’s size is the reason he’s not getting the flags thrown.
“I think he gets a little bit of the Shaquille O'Neal treatment,” he said. “He's a bigger guy for that position as opposed to some of the smaller quarterbacks of stature. When they get hit, they roll around to the ground. When he gets it, he absorbs them and it doesn't look as bad.”
Newton, the league’s 2015 MVP, said it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is -- he’s being treated differently.
“When you constantly see the hits, when you constantly see flags being picked up, when you’re constantly seeing flags not being thrown, and to see other quarterbacks getting lesser physical hits, then it’s taking the fun for me out,” he said.
“When I see other guys get calls, they don’t have to be no MVP. They don’t have to be this, that and the third of being this type of tier of a player. I look at how they get hit and for every hit that they get that’s called, I can match a hit in my career that I didn’t get called.”
Rivera said he reached out to Goodell, who responded, and has discussed his concerns with the league multiple times. He did not divulge the specifics of the conversation, but said he thinks “they had responded appropriately.”
The head coach offered up a few solutions that have been discussed on subcommittees involving other coaches around the league, including adding an 8th official, making referees full-time and incorporating quarterback hits into the replay system.
“We’ve talked recently about that,” he said. “Those are ongoing discussions. Again, the league is looking into that. Not just for Cam, but for all quarterbacks. My concern is for our quarterback.”
Jourdan Rodrigue
