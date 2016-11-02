Cam Newton talks with Roger Goodell about hits he takes. Will it make a difference?

It wasn’t exactly a fireside chat.
But Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes he made his point during his phone conversation Tuesday with commissioner Roger Goodell: The reigning league MVP wants the same protections extended to other quarterbacks.
Will it bring any change?
“We’ll just see Sunday – and moving forward,” Newton said Wednesday. “I hope.”
Newton refused to divulge the details of his talk with Goodell, calling it a private conversation.
But he appreciated getting a chance to vent his frustrations, which boiled over Sunday when he took a hit below his knee from Arizona defensive tackle Calais Campbell that was not penalized.
Newton said after the game there are times he doesn’t feel safe and he’s tired of refs saying they missed calls. He indicated he shared those same thoughts with Goodell.
“It was a great discussion, a great talk. I got my point across, he got his point across. That’s it,” Newton said.
“Any time somebody hears you or you’re being heard – and obviously a person of his magnitude – I respect that,” Newton added. “I just wanted to be efficient of his time and make sure I got my point across. And I believe I did.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
