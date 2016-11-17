Panthers nearly gift game to Saints, survive in final seconds

It certainly felt like the holiday season had started on Thursday night, what with all of the gifts being thrown around during the Carolina Panthers’ 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
But where both the Saints offense and Panthers defense were generous in handing opportunity to Cam Newton and the Carolina offense, the latter responded half-heartedly, squandering field position and even presenting the Saints with the dreaded re-gift, at times.
Mario Addison first wrapped a bow on a big ol’ sack and strip of Drew Brees during the Saints’ first drive of Thursday night’s game, giving the Panthers the ball back on the New Orleans 32.
Cam Newton and the Panthers rumbled and stumbled to the New Orleans 12 before having to send out the kicking team on fourth down.
Then it was the Saints’ turn to be generous, gifting the Panthers a fresh set of downs on a roughing the kicker call after Kenny Vaccaro hit Graham Gano after he sent a 30-yarder through the uprights.
Those too were squandered and, all total, Carolina settled for three points (on a field goal further back than the first one) after 11 plays went just 18 yards.
Brees got hot with a near-perfect drive in which he was 7 of 7 for 42 yards, and then it was safety Kurt Coleman’s turn to dole out the present via prodigious presence. His third-down hit on Colby Fleener forced a fumble, which was recovered by Fleener a yard shy of a first down. The Saints had to kick a field goal.
After that, the Panthers punted.
Coleman picked off Brees in the second quarter with a tremendous read on a ball meant for Fleener, and finally the Panthers responded with some life as Jonathan Stewart was stuffed, then dove over the pile to score.
A bobble-out-of-bounds on the kickoff gave the Saints’ offense miserable field position, and the Panthers’ defense re-gifted it back to Newton in new wapping, who took over a yard short of New Orleans territory…
…And responded with an overthrow, a short run and a drop to settle for another three points.
Then, perhaps the biggest gift-wrapped box of rocks of all…
Vernon Butler blocked a Saints field goal attempt, and linebacker Luke Kuechly scooped it up and sprinted to the end zone. But about 5 yards behind him, rookie corner James Bradberry shoved the New Orleans kicker and was flagged, bringing back the touchdown and about half of Kuechly’s run.
Newton rallied, and fired a 40-yard rocket to Ted Ginn Jr. as he streaked into the end zone. The original incomplete pass ruling was overturned after review – another present for the Panthers, who held a 17-point halftime lead.
And sitting on just a three-point lead with under three minutes to play Carolina held.
It was by doing just enough as Brees battled back. Like the kid in December who is good only when the Elf on the Shelf is watching.
Because the Panthers’ offense ultimately squeaked by the Saints with just 50 rushing yards and 173 passing yards, an average gain of 3.6 yards per play.
All told, between the penalty and the field goals, they left 15 points on the field.
But hey, they avoided the coal.
Jourdan Rodrigue
