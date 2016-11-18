Panthers coach Ron Rivera: Luke Kuechly in NFL’s concussion protocol

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting Pause

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:38 Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. beats the Keep Pounding drum at Panthers game

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:37 Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge