Luke Kuechly, Ryan Kalil among sidelined starters for Panthers vs. Raiders

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly will miss Sunday’s game at Oakland — a week and a half after the popular Pro Bowl player sustained a scary-looking concussion against New Orleans.
Kuechly is one of three players ruled out of the game against the Raiders at Oakland Coliseum.
The list also includes Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and team sacks leader Mario Addison (foot).
The Panthers placed Michael Oher on injured reserve Friday after he spent two months in the concussion protocol.
Both Kalil and Kuechly will make the 10-day, two-game trip to the West Coast, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. The team is hopeful Kalil and Kuechly will be available to play at Seattle on Dec. 4.
Kuechly missed three games last season after a Week 1 concussion at Jacksonville.
Kalil missed 2 1/2 games with a right shoulder injury, which he aggravated last week against the Saints.
A.J. Klein, who was sidelined for the Saints’ game while in the concussion protocol, is expected start in place of Kuechly.
Veteran Gino Gradkowski, who’s been dealing with a knee injury, will take over Kalil at center, barring any setbacks.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
