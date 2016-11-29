Two more Panthers offensive linemen headed to IR

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs Pause

0:50 Gatlinburg, TN wildfire forces mandatory evacuations

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

0:37 Warriors Stephen Curry

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall