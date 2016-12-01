Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd: Cam Newton’s not a great quarterback

Fox Sports radio personality/analyst Colin Cowherd said Thursday he doesn’t think that Panthers star Cam Newton ranks among the NFL’s best quarterbacks.
“I don’t think Cam’s a great quarterback,” Cowherd said on Thursday’s episode of his Fox Sports 1 show “The Herd.” “I think we’ve seen the best of Cam. And the best of Cam’s still not overly accurate, average passer rating. Don’t tell me he doesn’t have players around him. Kelvin Benjamin’s great. Jonathan Stewart’s a good running back. Tremendous defense, especially the front seven.”
So, is Cowherd on the money or is he just piling on during a rough season for Newton and the 4-7 Panthers? After all, NFL players voted Cam Newton the best player — not just the best QB — in the league just this summer.
Thursday — during a round of “who would you rather have?” — Cowherd listed 13 NFL quarterbacks he’d take over last season’s MVP “from this point forward” if he were a general manager.
Cowherd’s group includes Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, whom the Panthers play this week. Also making Cowherd’s list were Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Matt Stafford, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr, Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott (“I whiffed on him”), Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco and even Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.
Super Bowl winners Tom Brady, 39, and Drew Brees, 37, didn’t make the list because of their age, Cowherd said.
“Tom is better than Cam and it’s not close, much more coachable, but ... I would take Cam over Tom because [Brady]’s 39.”
