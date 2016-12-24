Is Panthers quarterback Cam Newton broken? Two theories after loss to Falcons

At times it’s seemed as if Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s post-MVP season has been little more than a series of controversies, real or imagined.
Newton’s wardrobe malfunction in Seattle, the unflagged hits he’s absorbed since Week 1 and his first known concussion as a pro have taken the focus off the fact that Newton is a broken quarterback.
Newton’s 300-yard passing night at Washington offered promise that Newton might end this lost season on an uptick. Instead, it was an outlier during a five-game stretch that was a microcosm of Newton’s 2016.
The Panthers’ listless 33-16 loss to Atlanta on Saturday isn’t all on Newton.
Free safety Tre Boston thought he was playing two-hand touch, linebacker Thomas Davis had a rough day in coverage and the Panthers looked like they had a Christmas Eve party to get to.
But when you’re the franchise quarterback and former league MVP with a $103.8 million contract, there are certain job expectations. Those do not include locking in on receivers, overthrowing others and failing to complete 50 percent of your passes for the fourth time in five games.
Newton completed 18 of 43 passes for 198 yards against Atlanta, with one touchdown and two interceptions. His 41.9 completion percentage is the fourth-lowest of his career, while his 44.5 passer rating ranks as his third worst.
Newton has endured similar funks earlier in his career. But they’ve never dragged on this long – and those previous slumps didn’t come in his sixth season.
Given Newton’s prolonged struggles, it’s fair to raise the questionser:
A. Is Newton’s shoulder injury more serious than originally thought? And ...
B. Are offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey of fixing him?
Panthers coach Ron Rivera is a loyal man who is not inclined to break up a coaching staff that was good enough to make the Super Bowl last season.
But owner Jerry Richardson and general manager Dave Gettleman might have other ideas.
It’s not just that Newton is throwing interceptions and overshooting even his tallest of receivers. It’s that his mechanics are off.
One theory is that Newton hasn’t been the same since the Denver Broncos beat him up in Super Bowl 50, sacking him six times and shaking his confidence.
Former Panthers general manager Bill Polian believes the Broncos gave the rest of the league a blueprint on how to defend Newton – with a controlled pass rush and a zone in the secondary, allowing defensive backs to keep their eyes on Newton and limiting his running opportunities.
Newton was sacked three more times Saturday. After the last one, Newton was on his back and flung the ball up in the air in a show of frustration.
It was that kind of day – and that kind of season.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments