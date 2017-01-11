With Sean McDermott’s departure, Carolina Panthers will promote Steve Wilks for seamless transition

0:21 Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest. Pause

1:26 Charlotte meets Clayton Wilcox

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - What happened?

0:53 New Bern Light Rail Station

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:54 Solar Farm under construction in Robeson County