Panthers assistant coach resigns, ready to watch his favorite receivers - his sons

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

2:13 Ann Clark gives state of CMS address

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

0:49 Why has QB Derek Anderson stayed with Panthers?

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:50 Orange Bowl champs receive trophies after defeating Michigan

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021