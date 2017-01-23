Was Sunday Julius Peppers’ last game?

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away Pause

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

0:30 Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:21 Citizen’s Facebook video of erratic driver leads to DWI arrest.

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.