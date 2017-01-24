Senior Bowl: After nearly-naked opening session, players find comfort on practice field

1:39 UNC's Switzer heads into workouts for NFL draft Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:31 Jimmie Johnson on NASCAR's new points system

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

1:48 Polar plunge at Lake Norman

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

3:46 Mecklenburg Co. Commission holds forum on MLS proposal

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

1:10 Rescued hurricane dog gets new gig with CMPD