Former Panthers star Steve Smith takes NFL Network analyst’s job

Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith will be able to combine his candid and vocal nature with his football knowledge on his new job – an analyst with the NFL Network.
The former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver hinted at the job in an interview with Observer earlier this week. On Thursday afternoon, Smith announced the move in a tweet.
What’s next? I’ll be running HOT routes on @nflnetwork. Ice up @richeisen, ice up! https://t.co/JyIv8GMzqO #agent89— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) February 2, 2017
Smith bragged about his network teammates in another tweet.
My new @nflnetwork team has some of the all-time greats! @DeionSanders @michaelirvin88 @marshallfaulk @kurt13warner @LT_21— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) February 2, 2017
BaltimoreRavens.com confirmed Smith’s new gig on Thursday. The ex-Panther intends to start his new job this week at Super Bowl LI. The site also reported that Smith took the NFL Network job so he could focus solely on football.
Smith, who lives in Charlotte with his family, played his last NFL game on Jan. 1 after 16 seasons in the NFL, all but the final three with the Panthers.
Retirement is “... uncharted territory,” Smith told the Observer. Football’s been a part of my life for 25 years, and I’m 37. I’ve never not played football. And now I have no boss and no clock.”
Now, Smith is on the air and back on the clock.
