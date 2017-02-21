Mike Tolbert says he has nothing but respect for way Panthers handled his release

1:55 Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021 Pause

0:42 Kevin Olsen talks about what he will bring to Charlotte 49ers

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

2:50 Gov. Cooper announces teacher pay plan

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:50 CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy