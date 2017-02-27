Carolina Panthers place franchise tag on Kawann Short

In the climax of what has been a flurry of front-office activity surrounding the Carolina Panthers defensive line, the team’s franchise tag was placed on defensive tackle Kawann Short on Monday afternoon.
The tag is non-exclusive, meaning Short can talk with and potentially sign an offer sheet with another team, for which the Panthers may match or receive two first-round picks.
The move came two days before the official “tag deadline” and more than a week before Short was due to hit the open market as a free agent.
The projected value of the tag for a defensive lineman is $13.5 million.
Short was tagged just hours after the Panthers re-signed defensive end Wes Horton to a two-year deal, and extended defensive end Mario Addison’s contract by three years and a reported $22.5 million.
Short will enter his fifth NFL season in 2017 and has 17 sacks in his last two seasons with Carolina.
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
