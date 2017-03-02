5 takeaways from Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera at the combine on Thursday

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC Pause

2:37 Mark Gottfried discusses loss to Clemson in N.C. State's final regular-season game

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park

2:21 ‘I could have died’ without insurance

0:33 Man arrested outside Bank of America Stadium

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:48 Republic Services