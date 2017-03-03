UNC’s Elijah Hood reveals reason behind not working out at combine

Former North Carolina running back Elijah Hood sat out Friday’s drills and testing at the NFL scouting combine with a leg injury.
Hood told the Observer he strained his hamstring training for the combine. The former Charlotte Catholic standout expects to be fully healed and participate in UNC’s pro day on March 21.
While Hood watched, his Tar Heels teammate T.J. Logan ran the fastest 40 among the running backs at 4.37 seconds.
Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook, considered the top two backs in the draft, were clocked at 4.49 and 4.51, respectively.
Hood (6-0, 232) did the pro bench press Thursday. His 18 reps at 225 pounds were tied for 13th-best among running backs.
Hood rushed for 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. But he was limited by an undisclosed medical condition, as well as a concussion, during a junior season in which he still finished with 858 rushing yards and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.
