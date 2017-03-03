UNC’s Mitchell Trubisky looks to make a name for himself as NFL franchise QB

1:56 LSU running back Leonard Fournette talks about his NFL ambition Pause

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

0:33 Panthers' Michael Oher still in concussion protocol, but team has a plan

1:08 Matt Bosher: UM's lone Super Bowl representative

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

0:48 Republic Services

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC