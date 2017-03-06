5 things we have learned about the Carolina Panthers’ reality in the 2017 NFL draft

I will tell you one thing, I don’t envy Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman.
He’s got a lot to process before April’s NFL draft.
Gettleman, coach Ron Rivera and the rest of the coaching staff spent the week in Indianapolis to evaluate more than 300 NFL hopefuls. With four top-100 picks, including No. 8 overall, Carolina is in an excellent position.
After last week’s NFL scouting combine, they have more intel than ever to help determine their selections – and so do I.
Here’s what I learned:
1. This is the year to draft a safety or a tight end.
I knew both of these position groups were thick with talent, but I didn’t realize how eye-poppingly so until I saw some of the numbers (and followed up on some of the film) of the safeties and tight ends. O.J. Howard, the standout tight end from Alabama, ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. To put that in perspective, current Panthers All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen also put up a 4.5-second 40 during his own testing, and his and Howard’s numbers from all the drills are eerily similar. But what’s most notable about this group in particular is how deep the athleticism runs. In fact, the average time for the 14 tight ends that ran the 40 was 4.65 seconds – and they were led by Evan Engram’s 4.42.
I also was blown away by the athleticism among the safeties. This is a group led by star names Jamal Adams of LSU (watch his hips in drills, drool) and Obi Melifonwu of UConn, who ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, posted a 11-foot-9 broad jump and a 44-inch vertical.
Jamal Adams (@TheAdams_era) doing drills today at the #NFLCombine #LSU pic.twitter.com/286eNeKXQ3— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) March 6, 2017
Picture it this way: If Melifonwu were jumping for an interception or to hassle a receiver, his frame, vertical and 33-inch arms give him a formidable reach. He also ran the 40 faster than all but three receivers in this draft class.
Others made an impression, too. Five safeties ran their 40s in 4.4-second range (out of a total of 21 defensive backs in that range), USC’s Adoree Jackson and N.C. State’s Josh Jones included.
Plus, Carolina is looking to give veteran Kurt Coleman some help at safety. While free agency might be a safe route, bringing in a rookie while Coleman can still show him the ropes is a really solid move.
2. There are only “project” players at offensive tackle.
One of the most common urges I got via Twitter or in my email inbox relates to the assumption that Carolina “needs” to draft a tackle early.
Well, I hate to break it to those folks but there isn’t one worth an early pick, and Gettleman is adamant that he won’t reach for one. Instead, the Panthers will make some moves in free agency this week and the next to stock the line, then keep a close eye on prospects such as Utah’s Garett Bolles and Pittsburgh’s Adam Bisnowaty if they’re available in rounds 5-7. Expect the Panthers to also scoop up a UDFA or two to keep that position stocked. This is the right move for the team, even though it’s normal to be a little wary of the position group after a catastrophic set of injuries last season. There are too many other exciting position groups in this draft to waste picks on “maybe” tackles.
3. It all could depend on what happens with the running backs.
Whatever the Panthers do in the draft might be a direct response to whether Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook is around at No. 8.
Fournette showed well in the combine with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash despite a 240-pound weigh-in, and Cook’s film speaks for itself (though his off-the-field history warrants inspection).
Luckily for Carolina, there are plenty of options at No. 8. No Fournette? Go with Adams, or maybe defensive end Taco Charlton. Has the edge rusher Gettleman wants been scooped up? Tight end Howard could be a Day 1 starter. Later rounds will offer intriguing running back prospects, such as Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara. He showed up impressively at the combine and has some nice film to match. He’s not the sexiest pick in the group, and he doesn’t have much hype – perfect for a second-round pick, or maybe even a third.
4. The Panthers are comfortable at corner, but what about nickel?
James Bradberry and Daryl Worley played well for Carolina near the end of the season, after injuries sidelined both rookies early. Both are expected to have even better years in 2017. But with doubts about nickel Zack Sanchez (who finished the year on injured reserve) and Leonard Johnson, combined with a truly excellent class of corners, it makes sense to consider a fifth-or-sixth round pickup in the nickel.
I’ve mentioned Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie before (he helped his stock with a 4.43-second 40 this week), but even guys such as Will Likely, a standout athlete out of Maryland who couldn’t run in the combine as he recovers from knee surgery, could be a great fit both in the nickel and in the return game – and will probably fall far enough to be a bargain.
5. If he’s not the pick at No. 8, only a trade up would get John Ross.
Washington’s Ross made headlines (and probably some money) when he broke the all-time 40-yard-dash record at the combine by running a 4.22. But will he become a Panther?
Carolina will probably want to snag a running back and edge-rusher before the best talent at the positions is gone. Though Carolina will have Ross in for a visit, priorities might fall elsewhere in the draft, especially after free agency.
A factor to consider when looking for the next Panthers’ slot receiver? There are a ton of them in this draft, most are quite servicable, if not better-than-average and they won’t cost the Panthers anything but a draft pick to get.
Especially when the team’s need for an edge-rusher is considered, I think if the Panthers trade up, it’ll be for a guy such as Charlton or versatile Oklahoma State defensive end Solomon Thomas over a speedy slot man.
