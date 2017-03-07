Where the Carolina Panthers stand with their own free agents

The Panthers began Tuesday with 12 unrestricted free agents, but whittled that list to nine with a flurry of moves aimed at securing the depth along the defensive line and in the offensive backfield.
An update on where the Panthers’ stand with their own free agents, two days before they can start signing other teams’.
Unrestricted free agents
DT Kawann Short – received franchise tag
DT Kyle Love
DE Charles Johnson --signed two-year deal
DE Mario Addison – signed three-year deal
DE Wes Horton – signed two-year deal
LB A.J. Klein
CB Teddy Williams
CB Leonard Johnson
S Michael Griffin
S Colin Jones – signed two-year deal
OT Mike Remmers
OL Ryan Wendell
OL Chris Scott
RB Fozzy Whittaker – agreed in principle on two-year deal
WR Ted Ginn
Restricted free agents
G Andrew Norwell – received second-round tender
WR Philly Brown – not tendered, will become unrestricted free agent
WR Brenton Bersin – signed one-year deal
WR LaRon Byrd – not tendered, will become unrestricted free agent
LB Ben Jacobs – signed two-year deal
Exclusive rights free agents
DT Chas Alecxih
C Tyler Larsen – tendered
P Michael Palardy – tendered
