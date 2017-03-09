Report: Panthers’ A.J. Klein will sign with New Orleans

A.J. Klein may be moving on.
The Carolina Panthers linebacker said last month on Sirius XM Radio that he hoped to find a starting spot elsewhere in free agency. He had served his time with Carolina mostly as a backup.
On Thursday, national NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a sourced report that Klein will sign with NFC South rival New Orleans after free agency opens that day at 4 p.m.
Source: #Panthers LB AJ Klein to the #Saints. Defensive help at a need.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017
As a member of the Panthers since 2013, Klein had 146 tackles, four sacks and five forced fumbles.
Rapoport also reported that the Saints were expected to sign upcoming free agent wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.,
This story will be updated.
Jourdan Rodrigue
