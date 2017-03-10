Julius Peppers returning home to Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end and future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers is returning to where it all started.
The former two-sport star at UNC and North Carolina native has agreed to terms with the Panthers. His agent, Carl Carey, tweeted a picture of Peppers Friday taken the night the Panthers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2012, with the message, “Headed Home.”
Headed Home... pic.twitter.com/zXjPCmKMBS— Carl Carey, PhD (@CarlCareyPhD) March 10, 2017
Terms of the deal are unknown.
The Observer reported Friday the Panthers had made an offer to their former first-round pick and the two sides were tying to finalize a contract that would allow him to finish his career in Charlotte.
When defensive end Charles Johnson re-signed with the Panthers earlier this week, he said he was going to try to recruit Peppers to Carolina.
Carolina nearly landed Peppers in a reunion deal in 2014, but Peppers ultimately signed with Green Bay. Peppers, No. 5 on the all-time sacks list, averaged more than eight sacks per season while with the Packers.
Peppers, 37, spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte and made five Pro Bowls over that span.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week the team had room to add another established pass-rusher even if the Panthers brought back Johnson.
The Panthers remain interested in another one of their former players – free agent nickelback Captain Munnerlyn – but have not yet made him a contract offer, according to a source.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
[SCOTT FOWLER: $55.5 million gamble on Matt Kalil will make or break Panthers GM Dave Gettleman]
[REPORT CARD: Draft analytics site grades the free agent deal with tackle Matt Kalil]
[SURREAL DEAL: Frank Kalil’s sons will play on same team for first time – with NFL’s Carolina Panthers]
[MOCK TALK: Analyzing three new projections for Panthers’ No. 8 pick – none of which are Leonard Fournette]
Comments