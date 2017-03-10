Carolina Panthers

March 10, 2017 11:56 AM

Julius Peppers returning home to Carolina Panthers

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end and future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers is returning to where it all started.

The former two-sport star at UNC and North Carolina native has agreed to terms with the Panthers. His agent, Carl Carey, tweeted a picture of Peppers Friday taken the night the Panthers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2012, with the message, “Headed Home.”

Terms of the deal are unknown.

The Observer reported Friday the Panthers had made an offer to their former first-round pick and the two sides were tying to finalize a contract that would allow him to finish his career in Charlotte.

When defensive end Charles Johnson re-signed with the Panthers earlier this week, he said he was going to try to recruit Peppers to Carolina.

Carolina nearly landed Peppers in a reunion deal in 2014, but Peppers ultimately signed with Green Bay. Peppers, No. 5 on the all-time sacks list, averaged more than eight sacks per season while with the Packers.

Peppers, 37, spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte and made five Pro Bowls over that span.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said last week the team had room to add another established pass-rusher even if the Panthers brought back Johnson.

The Panthers remain interested in another one of their former players – free agent nickelback Captain Munnerlyn – but have not yet made him a contract offer, according to a source.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

The Carolina Panthers are not going away and will get the things that went wrong in the 2016 season corrected, Dave Gettleman said.

Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

View more video

Sports Videos