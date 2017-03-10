Carolina Panthers

March 10, 2017 4:14 PM

Carolina Panthers trade Kony Ealy to New England Patriots

By Joseph Person

On the same day the Carolina Panthers brought back one of the franchise’s best pass-rushers, they sent another, once-promising edge rusher packing.

The Panthers traded fourth-year defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round draft pick to New England for the Patriots’ second-round pick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

It’s a stunning fall from grace for a player who might have been the MVP of Super Bowl 50 had the Panthers beaten the Denver Broncos. Ealy had three sacks, an interception a forced fumble and a fumble recovery against Peyton Manning in the Broncos’ 24-10 victory in February of 2016.

But Ealy failed to build on his big night in Santa Clara, Calif.

He had five sacks all of last season, and frustrated coaches with a stubborn streak that general manager Dave Gettleman compared to Josh Norman’s early in the cornerback’s career.

The Panthers have loaded on experienced edge rushers, re-signing Mario Addison, Wes Horton and Charles Johnson and agreeing to terms with future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers.

Those additions made Ealy expendable.

The second-round pick in 2014, who lost his starting job to Horton last season, had 14 sacks in three seasons with Carolina.

