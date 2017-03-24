Panthers find spring substitute for Cam Newton’s arm

The Carolina Panthers have found a spring arm to substitute for Cam Newton as he recovers from surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff.
Garrett Gilbert, a 25-year-old product of Texas and SMU, was signed by the Panthers to a 1-year deal on Friday afternoon, the team announced. He will join backup quarterbacks Derek Anderson and Joe Webb in OTAs.
Gilbert was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and was signed and then cut from the practice squad later that year. He also was a practice squad member of the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions and the Oakland Raiders. He has not played in an NFL game.
Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman expressed confidence that Newton, whose arthroscopic surgery is scheduled for March 30, will recover in time for training camp in late July. According to team doctor Ryan Vermillion in a Panthers.com report, Newton will begin throwing at 12 weeks post-surgery and will be able to throw with the team at 16 weeks.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments