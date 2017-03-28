Carolina Panthers

March 28, 2017 10:56 AM

Analyst: Panthers receivers ‘broken’ but solution is in 2017 draft

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers are likely to draft a receiver in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has to be a special type.

NFL.com receiver expert and creator of prospect analysis program “Reception Perception” Matt Harmon joins me on “Three and Out” to discuss why Carolina needs a guy who can be everything Ted Ginn Jr. was and more - and why his drops didn’t actually matter so much.

(Note: iTunes subscription coming soon to mobile users. Check back on this page for updates!)

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A story and song with Jordan Gross

View more video

Sports Videos