Panthers coach Ron Rivera admits Cam Newton’s shoulder isn’t all his QB needs repaired

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will undergo surgery on Thursday to repair his throwing shoulder.
There’s nothing scheduled to fix Newton’s confidence, but that will have to addressed this offseason as well.
After a Week 17 loss at Tampa Bay, Newton said he needed a sabbatical following his worst NFL season – one that started with a battering by the Denver Broncos and ended with him playing three games with a partially torn rotator cuff.
“He’s going to have to rebuild his confidence. It was shook. Let’s be honest, I’m not going to lie about that,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday at the owners meetings.
“The young man went through a tough time and we went through a tough time. Why? Because of the injuries that occurred on the offensive line. That was probably the biggest thing. I think it just shows even more the importance and significance of being able to protect your quarterback.”
The Panthers addressed that by signing left tackle Matt Kalil to the most lucrative deal they’ve ever given a free agent, and Rivera expects Michael Oher to play this season after his lengthy stint in the concussion protocol.
Rivera also did nothing Wednesday to quiet the speculation the Panthers will go after a running back high in next month’s draft. Related: Rivera will be in Baton Rouge next week for Leonard Fournette’s pro day.
But the fortunes of the offense – and the entire franchise – still fall on Newton’s broad shoulders, one of which will be marked with fresh incisions following Thursday’s arthroscopic surgery.
Rivera says he expects Newton to be “actively involved” during OTAs and minicamp. The real test will come in late July or early August, when the plan is for Newton to begin throwing again.
And somewhere along the line – ideally during training camp – the Panthers hope Newton starts smiling again, too.
