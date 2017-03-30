Cam Newton has surgery to repair partial rotator cuff tear

Carolina Panthers fans can exhale.
Quarterback Cam Newton had surgery on his throwing arm on Thursday morning at Carolinas Medical Center to repair a partial rotator cuff tear. The arthroscopic procedure was performed by Dr. Pat Connor, who was “pleased” with the results, the team announced Thursday afternoon.
“Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting. He will begin his rehab program Monday,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion told the team site.
The injury was suffered in a game against the San Diego Chargers in December. Newton had an MRI following the game, which the team announced in March showed a partial tear at the time. Rest and rehabilitation were the first steps decided upon by team doctors, and Newton played in the final three games of the season while participating in a limited throw schedule during practices.
Now, Newton will begin the rest and rehabilitation process. Vermillion projected earlier this month that Newton would begin a throwing regimen 12 weeks post-surgery, and if all goes well, can throw with the team at 16 weeks. Newton will miss throwing at OTAs later this spring but is expected to be fully healthy by training camp.
Medical experts interviewed by the Observer earlier this month said that it’s important to make a distinction between a complete rotator cuff tear – in which the tendon is completely detached from the bone – and a partial tear that is marked by a frayed tendon. With Newton recovering from the latter, a shorter time until full activity is required.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
