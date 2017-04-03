Cam Newton reveals daughter’s name in Instagram post

Cam Newton’s newborn daughter’s name was revealed by her father in an Instagram post over the weekend.
Newton’s post, in his tradmark alphabet, introduced Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton. Newton and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, welcomed their second child in February.
She joins big brother Chosen, who was born Dec. 24, 2015.
Newton, 27, who underwent shoudler surgery last week in Charlotte, has said he wants a big family.
He and Proctor also clearly like adding some flair when naming their children.
In describing how Chosen got his name, Newton said he didn’t want to burden his son by naming him after himself.
“Every person I’ve had this conversation with (when) I say, ‘I don’t want (him) to have the pressure of being a junior,’ they reply, ‘What the hell do you think Chosen’s going to bring?’” Newton told reporters shortly after becoming a dad the first time.
