Report: Panthers will work out Alabama tackle Cam Robinson on Tuesday

With the pre-draft window closing, the Carolina Panthers continue their vetting process at various positions of need.
On Tuesday, Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson will visit Carolina for a workout, national NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said on Monday afternoon.
The #Texans worked out #Bama LT Cam Robinson on Friday, then he was with #49ers over the weekend. #Panthers workout tomorrow. ✈️✈︎— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2017
Carolina has its starting left tackle set for 2017 in $55.5 million investment Matt Kalil. On the right side, depth is still in question as former starting left tackle Michael Oher remains in the concussion protocol (although the Panthers are optimistic that he will be ready for training camp). Former starting right tackle Mike Remmers signed with Minnesota in free agency, and Oher will likely be expected to fill that position in the fall.
Still, the team will probably draft a tackle in to provide a little more insurance after an injury-laden “position catastrophe” last season that wreaked havoc on a limp offense.
While Robinson’s 6-foot-6, 322-pound frame and experience nicely check boxes for Carolina, it is a little surprising the the Panthers are showing such interest (he reportedly met with the team once before), based on his off-the-field issues. Robinson was arrested in 2016 along with a teammate (Hootie Jones) and charged with possession of a stolen gun and possession of marijuana. Two guns were found in the car, one in Jones’ lap and one under Robinson’s seat according to reports.
Notably, the DA on the case chose not to prosecute, famously stating “I refuse to ruin the lives of two young men who have spent their adolescence and their teenage years, working and sweating, while we were all home in the air conditioning” and cited insufficient evidence.
The Panthers tend to shy away from prospects with troubled backgrounds.
