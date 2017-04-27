Christian McCaffrey asked, what position do you play? Answer should please Panthers fans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on questions about Christian McCaffrey's durability Pause 0:31 Top ACC, in-state players heading to NFL draft 0:44 Carolina Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on Christian McCaffrey 0:50 NFL Draft 2017: Panthers preview 4:32 UNC's Mitch Trubisky on his NFL prospects and workouts 1:36 North Carolina’s Pro Timing Day 1:33 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on drafting a running back early 0:47 Charlotte 49ers DT Larry Ogunjobi on his inspiration 2:38 Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones wants to be Cam Newton: 'I'm dead serious' 0:50 CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Carolina general manager Dave Gettleman talks about the durability of Christian McCaffrey, the player the Panthers selected eighth overall in the 2017 NFL draft. mpersinger@charlotteobserver.com