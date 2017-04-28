NFL draft: Panthers selection, round 2, pick 64 – Taylor Moton

Taylor Moton
Ht.: 6-5. Wt.: 319.
Position: Tackle/guard
College: Western Michigan
What he offers: Moton is a versatile and experience tackle who can also play guard. He will be great insurance as depth if/when projected starter Michael Oher returns from injury, and will compete at right tackle.
Worth mentioning: Moton was a FWAA All-American and switched between right tackle and right guard while at Western Michigan. He was also a 2017 Senior Bowl invitee and standout.
Bet you didn’t know: Moton started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, and had his first career catch after a deflected pass against Bowling Green.
Quotable: “This is the best night of my life.” - Moton, via a conference call with reporters after his selection.
