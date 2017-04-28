Carolina Panthers

April 28, 2017 9:40 PM

NFL draft: Panthers selection, round 2, pick 64 – Taylor Moton

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Taylor Moton

Ht.: 6-5. Wt.: 319.

Position: Tackle/guard

College: Western Michigan

What he offers: Moton is a versatile and experience tackle who can also play guard. He will be great insurance as depth if/when projected starter Michael Oher returns from injury, and will compete at right tackle.

Worth mentioning: Moton was a FWAA All-American and switched between right tackle and right guard while at Western Michigan. He was also a 2017 Senior Bowl invitee and standout.

Bet you didn’t know: Moton started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman, and had his first career catch after a deflected pass against Bowling Green.

Quotable: “This is the best night of my life.” - Moton, via a conference call with reporters after his selection.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work'

Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work' 2:58

Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work'
First-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey on becoming a Carolina Panther 0:35

First-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey on becoming a Carolina Panther
Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 0:34

Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft

View More Video

Sports Videos