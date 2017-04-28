Carolina Panthers

April 28, 2017 10:17 PM

Cleveland Browns make NFL draft history for Charlotte 49ers football program

By Mike Reader

On the first pick of the third round, the Charlotte 49ers football program hit a historic first as the Cleveland Browns added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi with the 65th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Ogunjobi, a first-generation American who didn’t begin playing football until he got to high school, became the first 49ers player drafted into the NFL on Friday night.

Ogunjobi is the Charlotte 49ers’ career leader in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. He also exceled in the classroom.

“He’s everything you want in a student-athlete,” said 49ers coach Brad Lambert. “He has very high goals and academically, he attained those and athletically, he attained those.”

The native of Nigeria is a double major in computer science and biology who is considering applying to med school.

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, drafted by the Cleveland Browns Friday night, is the Charlotte 49ers’ career leader in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
Ogunjobi took part in the 2017 Senior Bowl, as did members of the Browns coaching staff.

Ogunjobi, 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, started every single game the Charlotte 49ers have played up to this point. He played high school football for Ragsdale in the Greensboro area.

