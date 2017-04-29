A Carolina Panthers draft first: A kicker | Round 7, pick 233 – Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker
Ht.: 6-3. Wt.: 210.
Position: Kicker.
College: Georgia Tech.
What he offers: Butker boasts a strong leg and was brought in to compete with Graham Gano, who is coming off his worst season as a Panther. Butker, the first kicker ever drafted by the Panthers, connected on 88.2 percent of his field goals last season and sent 54 of his 73 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. Opponents’ starting field position was their 24.5-yard line after Butker’s kickoffs.
Worth mentioning: Butker grew up in the Atlanta area before playing for his hometown Yellow Jackets. He finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 337 points and is third in Tech history in field goal percentage (71.7). ... Butker’s longest field goal in college was 53 yards, which also was his best mark in high school.
Bet you didn’t know: Butker was a soccer player and tuba player until another band member encouraged him to go out for the football team at his private school in Atlanta.
What they’re saying: “Kicking is one of those positions where you’ve got to be the best you can be. You can’t worry about what the other guy’s doing. I’m going to put my best foot forward. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. If I do my best, that’s all I can do. And whatever happens, happens.” – Butker.
Comments