NCAA quarter schedule means Christian McCaffrey will miss some workouts

Christian McCaffrey will be present for the Carolina Panthers’ upcoming rookie minicamp next weekend, but then the team won’t see him for workouts until June.
This is because Stanford, the alma mater of the running back, operates on the “quarter system,” and McCaffrey is still technically a student until that time. NCAA rules mandate that McCaffrey is able to participate in the minicamp, but he can’t work out with the team until the quarter ends on June 9.
However, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said that the team is allowed to Skype with McCaffrey – “after class,” he joked – until that time so he won’t miss any installation sessions.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments