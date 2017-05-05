Carolina Panthers get all 7 draft picks under contract

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Panthers' top pick Christian McCaffrey on his speed in shorts vs. pads Pause 0:51 Panthers rookie didn't risk being late to minicamp 1:11 Carolina Panthers' Austin Duke talks about first impressions 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 1:10 The significance of number 8 to punter Andy Lee 2:58 Panthers top pick Christian McCaffrey 'can't wait to get to work' 1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home 1:27 Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again 2:46 NC Rep. Mary Belk describes juggling new role, cancer treatment 1:05 Tawba Walk art and music festival Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Carolina Panthers' first-round pick Christian McCaffrey, after first rookie minicamp practice, says that the "best players try to not slow down when they put the pads on." Joseph Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com